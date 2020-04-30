Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bidies to Civil Hospital.

WAZIRABAD (Dunya News) - At least two youth were killed while doing one-wheeling on their motorbike at the busy Grand Teunk (GT) Road in Wazirabad on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, two youth 18-year-old Subhan and 18-year-old Ali were performing one-wheeling on their motorcycle when their motorbike collided with a mini-truck in Bhudha Rajda area of Wazirabad, killing both of them on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bidies to Civil Hospital. Rescue sources informed that Subhan was the only brother of seven sisters and resident of Muhala Balochi Gala while Ali was resident of Muhala Shesh Mehal.

