ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar said on Monday that the whole drama is about hearing of Maryam Safdar s appeal in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

In a message on the social networking site Twitter, he said that everything would have been well had the court had not heard the appeal and the case had been adjourned as per the wishes of the offender.

From the day first, Nawaz Sharif family has been using delaying tactics and does not want real facts of the case be discussed.

Akbar went on to say that the funded agenda to make the constitutional institutions controversial is quite old.