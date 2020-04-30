Shahbaz Sharif said that the nation is waiting for the justice to be served.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday has said that the audio of former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar has exposed conspiracy against party spremo Nawaz Sharif and vice-president Maryam Nawaz.



In a statement, the PML-N leader said a scheme was formed to force Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz to stay away from participating in political activities. The time has come to get rid of the incumbent government, he added.



It is pertinent to mention here that in the viral leaked audio clip, Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar had allegedly passed instructions to some unidentified person to sentence Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar said that it is fabrication audio clip based on a lie. He further said that I have never talked to anyone on the phone on this issue like that. He said that such things are being made to carry out my deliberate character assassination.