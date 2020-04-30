The meeting will chalk out future strategy of anti-government movement and date of long march.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The steering committee of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will meet today (Monday) in Islamabad to chalk out future strategy of anti-government movement and date of long march, Dunya News reported.

The steering committee meeting will discuss the date of the long march from Lahore to Islamabad while other proposals for anti-government protests will also be considered.

The meeting of the PDM parties leadership will also be held in Islamabad on November 23. The meeting will decide on the recommendations of the steering committee.

In this regard, PDM spokesperson Hamdullah said that the date and time of PDM s long march will be decided in the steering committee meeting.

