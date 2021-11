Sirajul Haq also prayed for the early recovery of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq on Sunday visited the private hospital in Lahore to inquire about the health of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

During his visit to the hospital, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami met with the son of ailing PML-Q President. Sirajul Haq inquired about the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain from his son.

