ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar has termed the alleged leaked tape of his conversation with an unidentified person as fabricated, Dunya News reported.

Speaking to Dunya News on Sunday, Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar said that I have just listened to this audio tape. He said that such things are being made, this is not my voice.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the viral leaked audio clip, Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar has allegedly passed instructions to some unidentified person to sentence Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar said that it is fabrication audio clip based on a lie. He further said that I have never talked to anyone on the phone on this issue like that. He said that such things are being made to carry out my deliberate character assassination.

On the other hand, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that a US-based firm has certified the authenticity of the controversial leaked audio conversation.

