ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal has said that anti-graft watchdog has solid evidence of money laundering of billions of rupees against big fishes.

A high level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Justice (r) Javed Iqbal in which the overall performance of NAB was reviewed.

Presiding over the meeting, Javed Iqbal said that NAB was committed to bring mega corruption cases to a logical conclusion by utilizing all resources.

He said that the big fish laundered money in the name of faluda wala, chabari wala and papad wala, adding that those who are claiming their innocence in the media are appearing before courts for their cases on daily basis.

The anti-graft agency chief said that NAB would continue to fulfill its national duty in accordance with the law without taking into account baseless media reports and propaganda.

Javed Iqbal said that NAB has set up a joint investigation team system to benefit from the collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers. The joint investigation team includes director, additional director, investigation officer, legal council, revenue and financial affairs experts. Which has improved the quality.