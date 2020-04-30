The sale of drugs should not be allowed anywhere without a prescription

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has prohibited medical practitioners from writing brand names of medicines in prescriptions and only write the generic formula of the medicines.

A letter has been issued by the Drug Regulatory Authority (DRAP) stating that doctors will no longer be able to prescribe the name of the drug, instead of writing the name of the drug, they will only prescribe the generic name of the drug.

It further stated that medical store owners will not be authorized to dispense medicine without a prescription and a pharmacist.

The letter also stated that the sale of drugs should not be allowed anywhere without a prescription, while the prescription should be given only by a registered doctor.

“The availability of a graduate pharmacist at every medical store is required for the sale of medicines,” it added.

Pharma Legal Adviser Noor Mehr said that mass demonstrations would be organized across the country from January 2022 if the implementation was delayed.

On Saturday, the Authority while issuing code of conduct regarding the pharmaceutical companies and doctors had barred the pharmaceutical companies to pay money in cash.

The code of conduct on relationship between doctors and pharmaceutical companies had been issued with the approval of the cabinet. As per this code of conduct the pharmaceutical companies had been stopped from making any cash payment to the doctors.

The pharmaceutical companies would not incur the travelling expenses of family members of doctors and other persons.

It had been further said in code of conduct that expenses against foreign tours should not be paid to the doctors without No Objection Certificate (NOC). No un-necessary payment be made to doctors in connection with educational and scientific conferences.