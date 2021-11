FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – A fire has engulfed a textile factory in Abdullahpur area of the city.

According to details, the blaze erupted in cloth stored in the factory. Residents of the neighboring houses have also been asked to vacate the buildings as intensity of the fire increases.

However, all workers of the factory have been rescued safely and rescue personnel are busy in extinguishing the fire but are facing problems due to narrow streets.