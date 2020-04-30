LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 4 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,281,872. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,659 on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 313 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,997 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 7,611 in Sindh 5,814 in KP, 952 in Islamabad, 741 in Azad Kashmir, 358 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 474,058 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 442,422 in Punjab 179,553 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 107,467 in Islamabad, 34,532 in Azad Kashmir 33,434 in Balochistan and 10,406 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 21,644,957 coronavirus tests and 40,019 in the last 24 hours. 1,230,734 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,064 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.78 percent.

Vaccine Statistics



So far, 78,845,170 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 97,971 in last 24 hours. 49,010,906 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 120,061 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 120,448,598 with 215,019 in the last 24 hours.