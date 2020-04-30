Will block roads towards Islamabad in March: Maulana Fazlur Rehman

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that they will block the roads instead of the government during long march towards Islamabad in March.

Addressing a meeting of the PDM in Peshawar, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Parliament was made a toy in the joint session of the parliament. “The present government has taken historic loans. People who are worried about inflation are forced to sell their children. They are agents of dictators, not of the people. We have now put our hands in your collars,” he added.

He said that Imran Khan is not important element of the country’s politics, he was not a representative of the people, an attempt was made to mislead the young generation. “We are not greedy for power. The illegitimate government will be drowned into sea. If Pakistan wants to get independence then it has to get independence from the government. Now, the national institutions have to play role as neutral,” he maintained.

“I want to tell the courts that our demand is not local body but general elections. Those who are still friends of the government should not call themselves Pashtuns. They robbed the vote in 2018. If they block Peshawar, then Maulana alone will stand against them. We will block the roads towards Islamabad instead of government in March.”

The PDM chief said that Imran Khan is a puppet prime minister. “It is not public those who elected him should repent and apologize. Suicides are on the rise in the country, what is happening now is the West. What is being done, the country has been handed over to foreign institutions and mortgaged, I ask form the institutions to leave his support,” he said.