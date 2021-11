Rescue officials said that six women are among the wounded.

ATTOCK (Dunya News) – At least nine persons have sustained injuries following a gas leakage blast.

According to details, the unfortunate incident took place in Farooq-e-Azam Colony in Attock during a wedding ceremony at the house.

Rescue officials said that six women are among the wounded persons in the blast who were shifted to Rawalpindi Hospital.

The house has been completely destroyed, whereas, the nearby houses were also damaged due to the explosion.