LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Saturday has said that judiciary is the guardian of citizens’ rights.



Speaking in Asma Jahangir conference, the LHC CJ said that judiciary has significant role in the society. The Constitution gives importance to the fundamental rights of the people, he added.



The LHC CJ said that citizens’ rights are basis of democratic society.