KARACHI (Dunya News) – Two separate incidents of fire on Saturday have been reported in Karachi in one day.

According to details, dozens of huts have caught fire near Teen Hatti Pull in Liaquatabad. Three fire tenders reached the area and extinguished the blaze.



Meanwhile, blaze broke out in petrol tanker in Saddar’s parking plaza. The rescue teams are busy in dousing the fire.



Both sides of the road have been blocked for the operation.