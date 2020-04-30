Rescue sources said that three critically injured persons were later referred to Rawalpindi.

ATTOCK (Dunya News) – At least nine people were injured in a gas leakage blast in a house located in Farooq-e-Azam Colony in Attock on Friday night, Dunya News reported.

Six women were among the injured who came to Attock from Lahore to attend a marriage ceremony. The blast was so severe that it was heard in far flung areas and it destroyed the house completely. Nearby houses were also damaged due to explosion.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Attock. Rescue sources said that three critically injured persons were later referred to Rawalpindi.

