KARACHI (Dunya News) - A hand grenade was recovered from garbage dump from KDA Scheme-I area in the jurisdiction of Shah Faisal Police Station in Karachi on Friday, Dunya News reported.

Police along with Bomb Disposal Squad reached the spot after being informed and defused the bomb. According to police, the RG-69 hand grenade was made of plastic body.

Police sources also informed that the hand grenade was old and did not have a detonator. They also said that grenade contained 65 grams of explosive material and 350 to 400 ball bearings. Further investigation is underway.

