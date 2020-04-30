PM directed the authorities concerned for the swift accomplishment of the required procedures.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the objective behind establishing the Rahmatullil Alamin Authority was to eliminate moral evils and train children and youth to promote the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The prime minister, while chairing a review meeting on the establishment of the body, directed the authorities concerned for the swift accomplishment of the required procedures for the purpose.

The meeting discussed the method for consultation with Ulema and Authority’s proposed measures at the international level.

The participants also deliberated over the role of the advisory council and steps to acquaint the students at schools and colleges on Seeratun Nabi (PBUH).

Moreover, the participants were also briefed on a comprehensive media plan featuring the development of quality content for the children and youth to make them adopt Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) in their practical lives.

The broadcast content would also help eliminate the social evils by particularly focusing on moral aspects of the Seeratun Nabi (PBUH).

Special Assistant to PM Dr Shahbaz Gill, Professor Ijaz Akram, Dr Anis Ahmed, Dr Khalid Masood and Dr Arif Butt attended the meeting. Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and Professor Dr Ataur Rehman joined through video link.

