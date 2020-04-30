The ban on Tiktok was imposed in Pakistan on July 20, 2021.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan again restored the services of TikTok following assurances from the popular video-sharing service that it would control the spread of indecent content, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), TikTok has been restored after assurances of the Platform to control immoral and indecent content.

PTA also said in a statement on Twitter that TikTok had assured Pakistan it would also block users who upload “unlawful content.” According to PTA spokesman, monitoring of illegal content will continue.

The ban on Tiktok was imposed in Pakistan on July 20, 2021. Pakistan has been urging TikTok to develop an effective mechanism to control unlawful content.

