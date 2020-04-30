Farrukh said flour, wheat, sugar and other food items were being sold at the highest prices in Sindh

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday castigating Sindh government said that poverty and unemployment were rampant in the province despite thirteen years consecutive rule of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the province.

Responding to the statement of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said Sindh was still most deprived province where unemployment was galore as comparing to other provinces of the country.

The minister said that even today flour, wheat, sugar and other food items were being sold at the highest prices in Sindh as the provincial government was backing the dreaded profiteers and hoarders.

There was no governance in the province as the people had been left on the mercy of profiteers and tanker mafias, he said, adding the profitable Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM) was also turned in to a bankrupt entity by none other than Asif Ali Zardari and his henchmen as they looted it in a merciless way.

Various mafias were being supported by the provincial government, he said adding that due to incompetence of PPP government, a 20 kg bag of flour was being sold at Rs 1,100 in Punjab as comparing to Rs 1,500 per bag in Sindh. The corrupt rulers of Sindh had devoured wheat worth billions of rupees, the minister added.

He said on being caught red handed, the PPP government said Rs 14 billion wheat was eaten by rats.

Farrukh said federal government was working on every major uplift projects in the province included cleaning of nullahs, green line, K-4, development of rural areas and the provincial government was doing nothing.

He advised Bilawal Zardari to pay attention to the Sindh government so that they could breathe a sigh of relief and shun criticism for the sake of criticism.

