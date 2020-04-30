The number of total confirmed COVID-19 patients surged to 32,432 in Balochistan on Friday.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least five more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Friday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 32,432 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,280,641 people were screened for the virus till November 19 (Friday) out of which five more were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

He further informed that at least 32,006 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 358 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

