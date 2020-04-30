LHC orders Rs2000 fine for violating one-way traffic law

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered to impose a fine of Rs 2,000 on those violating the one-way traffic law in the provincial capital.

The Lahore High Court took up a plea regarding smog prevention measures. During the proceedings, the city s Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) told the court that more calls to the 15 helpline are made on traffic jams due to protests.

The CT informed that court that during one year, there were 2,043 demonstrations and various incidents in Lahore, including 7 major rallies, which caused traffic jams. He said that the traffic police force also work with TEPA and LDA to remove encroachments.

The court ordered concerned authorities to take strict actions against who violated traffics laws and impose a fine of Rs2000 on one-way violators to curtail air pollution in Lahore.