Govt incentivizing construction industry: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday has said that the government is providing subsidy and incentivizing construction industry to help low income people to have their own houses.

He was speaking at a ceremony during his visit to Naya Pakistan Housing Authority’s project Farash Town Apartments in Islamabad.

The prime minister said thirty-five billion rupees have been allocated for subsidy on construction of houses by the low income people.

He said the government will provide three hundred thousand rupees subsidy on every house for the first one hundred thousand units.