Dengue takes four more lives in Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Dengue has claimed four more lives in Punjab today (Friday) as 213 more tested positive for the virus in the province.



According to details, out of the four victims, three were from Lahore.



29 citizens have been diagnosed with the dengue fever in Islamabad in 24 hours whereas Rawalpindi has reported 29 new cases.



Dengue fever is basically a mosquito-borne infection that can lead to a severe flu-like illness. It is caused by Aedes mosquitoes.



Around 2.5 billion people, or 40 percent of the world’s population, live in the areas where there is a risk of dengue transmission.

