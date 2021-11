Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

KABIRWALA (Dunya News) – At least four persons were killed and 14 other sustained injuries when a van crashed after it tyre burst near Kabirwala on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the driver lost control of the van after its tyre burst and the vehicle somersaulted before coming to rest in the nearby fields, killing four persons on the spot and injuring 14 other.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.