TLP chief Hafiz Saad Rizvi released

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Hafiz Saad Rizvi has been released from Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore on Thursday.

TLP spokesperson said that Rizvi would go to Rehmatul Lil Alameen Mosque after his release where a large number of workers have reached give a warm welcome to the party chief.

Earlier last week, Leader of the TLP Saad Rizvi’s name was removed from the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 by the Punjab government.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government on Sunday had removed the proscribed status of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on the recommendation of the Interior Ministry.

“In exercise of the power conferred under sub-section (1) of Section 11U of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 (as amended), the Federal Government is pleased to remove the name of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan from the First Schedule of the said Act as a proscribed organisation for the purposes of the said Act,” the notification said.

The decision to remove ban on TLP had been taken in line with the agreement signed between TLP and government that ended a 10-day standoff between the two sides.

After an agreement reached between the TLP and the government on Nov 1, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar granted the initial approval to the summary sent to him by the Punjab Home Department for the revocation of the TLP’s proscribed status.

After granting preliminary approval to the summary, the CM had sent it to the Ministry of Interior to take a final decision regarding the matter through circulation.

The Ministry of Interior, after receiving the summary to change the TLP’s status, had sent it to the federal cabinet.

In line with the deal struck with the TLP, the Punjab government had already removed the names of 48 TLP workers among 90 from the fourth schedule.

On November 2, the government had started implementing the accord with the TLP, with the release of more than 800 supporters of the party arrested across Punjab.