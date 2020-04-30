PM chairs key meeting of political committee

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday has chaired an important meeting of political committee.



According to sources, federal ministers and adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin was also present in the meeting.

The participants discussed legislation that was carried out in joint session of the Parliament. They also deliberated upon the political situation and administrative matters.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan had appreciated the spirit of MNAs Mohammad Kheyal Zaman, Ehsanullah Tiwana and Rahat Amanullah Bhatti who attended the joint sitting of the parliament despite being seriously ill and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad who attended the session despite the death of his brother.

Prime Minister, in a tweet, said that on behalf of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the nation, he thanked them.

The joint sitting of Parliament had passed a series of bills including the one granting right of vote to overseas Pakistanis and paving way for the use of EVMs in the general elections.