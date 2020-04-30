Joint session approves transparent census: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar has said that the decision to conduct transparent census with an interval of five years has been approved by the joint session of the parliament.

Taking to social media micro-blogging website twitter, the planning minister wrote, “Congratulations to the nation. For the first time in the history of the country till today, the decision to conduct a transparent census with an interval of only five years was approved in a joint session of the parliament.”

Earlier, while addressing a joint session, Asad Umar said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan gave priority to the people instead of political gain. “The opposition is afraid of new technology. We are conducting census based on technology and everyone will accept this census.”

Continuing his speech, he said that census is a very important issue on which politics is being played. “If we had rejected the 2017 census, Sindh would have suffered. In 2017, Sindh provincial government conducted a survey. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is now opposing this survey.”

“There was a PML-N government in the federation and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Murad Ali Shah said in 2018, they are late and now census is not possible and the matter was shifted to the next government,” the minister maintained.

Asad Umar further said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto today offered to take steps against inflation. “We are with you. Flour is getting the most expensive in Sindh. We will give health cards to the people of Rafiullah s constituency and Pm Imran Khan had announced ‘revolutionary relief’.