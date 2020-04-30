Your partisan conduct has removed our confidence in you, Shehbaz writes to Asad Qaisar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday has said to National Assembly (NA) speaker Asad Qaisar that his biased attitude has caused dissatisfaction among the opposition parties.



The opposition leader in NA has written a letter to speaker, Shehbaz Sharif mentioned, “Your partisan conduct in handling the bills of national importance and joint sitting of Parliament has removed our confidence in you as Custodian of the House.”



Late last night, we received less than 16 hours notice from your office that the joint sitting of Parliament had been called to meet at 12:00pm. Is this how consensus on issues of national importance in achieved, he asked.



We want to remind you that in history of Pakistan, legislation regarding elections has never been done in this unilateral manner; election laws have always been made with extensive consultation and consensus with all parties in Parliament, he added.



We therefore demand that you take immediate action to rectify this egregious wrong before joint sitting is convened, Shehbaz Sharif concluded.

