Testimony in Nawaz Sharif's favour comes from within judiciary: Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In a media talk PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said that power has been misused and the conspirators are still there today.

The PML-N leader further said that big testimony in favour of Nawaz Sharif has come from within the judiciary, always believed that one day truth will come out. She said that she is grateful to God for exposing the tyrants.

Maryam Nawaz while talking to the media in Islamabad said, "Arshad Malik had testified in favour of Nawaz Sharif so soon the wrongdoers will be exposed, she said that the third major testimony came from within the judiciary, the testimony of the former Chief Judge of Gilgit-Baltistan has come to light as well,"

Maryam Nawaz said that the case of Judge Arshad Malik was suppressed, if justice is not being served to a judge then it is far from providing justice to a common man.

Pervez Musharraf’s death sentence was abolished; Imran Khan has placed Pakistan on the verge of destruction with his incompetence, Maryam Nawaz commented.