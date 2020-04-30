ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Senator Sherry Rehman on Tuesday said that this joint session will go down in history as the one that tore the parliament apart.

In his message on Twitter, the PPP Senator said that any election built on an edifice of institutionalized cheating will never hold. Nor will the laws they (the government) try to bulldoze in joint sitting of the Parliament via a manufactured majority.

Sherry Rehman said that government’s manufactured majority will fall like a house of cards.

She said: "In direct contradiction to the Speaker’s letter to joint opposition to join a committee, govt did not consult with the opposition on the legislation to be tabled at the joint meeting. Mala fides intent in engaging opposition in committee and on other hand calling bulldozer session."

