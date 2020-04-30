Rescue sources informed that the deceased police official was identified as Muhammad Aslam.

PHOOL NAGAR (Dunya News) – One police official was killed and another sustained injuries when a police van overturned in Phool Nagar on late Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the National Highway in Phool Nagar where a police van carrying CTD officials from Lahore to Multan turned turtle, killing a police official on the spot and injuring another.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Rescue sources informed that the deceased police official was identified as Muhammad Aslam while 45-year-old Shabbir sustained injuries.

