The engine of the train was partially damaged while the tractor trolley was completely destroyed.

KHANEWAL (Dunya News) - Musa Pak Express train escaped a major disaster on Tuesday when it collided with a tractor trolley at a level crossing near Chak Hans Bridge in Khanewal on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, Musa Pak Express which was coming from Multan to Lahore collided with a tractor trolley, loaded with wheat bags, at a level crossing in Khanewal, however, no casualty was reported in the accident.

According to eye-witnesses, the accident occurred due to negligence of gate keeper who failed to close the gate before arrival of the train. However, the driver of the train while showing the presence of mind reduced the speed of the train to avoid a major disaster.

The engine of the train was partially damaged while the tractor trolley was completely destroyed in the accident.

