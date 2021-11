Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

HALA (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a speeding car in Hala, a city and taluka of Matiari district of Sindh, on Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Shahdarpur Road in Hala where a rashly driven car collided with a motorcycle due to which two persons died on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.