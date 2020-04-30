The joint session would be held on November 17 (Wednesday) at 12am.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned joint session of the National Assembly and Senate in the Parliament House, Islamabad on Tuesday.

Buzdar to meet MNAs from Punjab

On the other hand, in order to ensure the target attendance of members in joint session of Parliament, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar decided to be on the political front and visit Islamabad.

Reportedly, the Chief Minister will meet the Members of Punjab Assembly in Islamabad.

Furthermore, CM has invited members of the Tehreek-e-Insaf on dinner. He will give dinner to the Tehreek-e-Insaf and allied members of the National Assembly at Punjab House.

The Punjab Chief Minister will do his part to ensure the attendance of the Members of the National Assembly in the joint session of Parliament.

CM Usman Bazdar will also review the proceedings of the joint session of Parliament tomorrow.

Opposition to ensure attendance

On Monday, the fifth meeting of the steering committee of the joint opposition was held in the Parliament in which it was decided to ensure the attendance of all the members of the opposition during the joint sitting of the Parliament.

The meeting of the steering committee was attended by senior leaders of the joint opposition and reviewed matters pertaining to joint session of the parliament and legislation and termed it a proof that the intentions of the government are not good.

The committee decided to ensure attendance of all members of the opposition parties if government convenes joint sitting of the Parliament and also reiterated the commitment to fight the black legislation of the government.

The joint opposition during the meeting said that a letter was also written to the Speaker National Assembly but the government is showing lack of seriousness, adding that nothing has been done so far by the government other than the mere talks.

The joint opposition further said that the government’s negative attitude is leading the country towards anarchy and chaos. “Opposition played its role responsibly and in national interest on every issue of national security, electoral reform, Afghanistan, Jammu and Kashmir and FATF.”