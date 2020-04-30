PM makes journalist speechless over question regarding joint session

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday made the journalist speechless over replying his question regarding the joint sitting of the Parliament.

“What will you say about tomorrow’s joint session of parliament," the journalist asked the premier after ground-breaking ceremony Sialkot-Jehlum-Rawalpindi Motorway.

Replying to the question, PM Imran Khan said that the sportsman always enters into the field for victory.

It is noteworthy here that the joint sitting of the Parliament, summoned by the federal government, will be held on November 17. The prime minister held meetings with government allies and MNAs and removed their reservations.

On the other hand, PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman, while expressing reservations, said that smaller parties are being pressurized to attend the joint sitting of the Parliament. He said that the government is not running but it is being run. “We also know about those are running the government. There is a lot to be said but they do not want to make deteriorate the situation.

He said that the government does not have a majority and the coalition is not ready to support the current government, adding that incompetent rulers are using illegal methods to prolong power.

“The government is preparing a fake parliament for legislation. The joint session of the Parliament was adjourned for fear of defeat. People have been taken to safe houses. We have received reports that the government has a forced majority. The law and rules will be overviewed for approaching the court,” he maintained.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that smaller parties were being pressurized to attend the joint session of the Parliament. “Their hasty steps make the matter dubious. If there is illegal interference in politics then complaint is our right.”