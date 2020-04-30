NAB arrests main suspect in TT scandal involving Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday arrested main suspect Ali Ahmed Malik in a telegraphic transfer (TT) scandal involving PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday.

According to the NAB sources, the bureau arrested Ali Ahmed from Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ali Ahmed is a prime suspect of the TT case against the opposition leader in National Assembly. The suspect has been absconding for the previous two years. Ali Ahmed remained posted as director of strategy at the Chief Minister House Punjab during the tenure of Shehbaz Sharif.

The sources also said that the arrest was made by the NAB Lahore in front of a private hotel. The arrested suspect will be produced before accountability court tomorrow for transit remand. After transit remand, Ali Ahmed will be shifted to NAB Lahore for investigation

In September this year, it was reported that a money changer who used to send TTs in the name of the Sharif family from abroad is under the custody of the NAB.

While denying reports that NAB is investigating cases against Shehbaz Sharif and Suleiman Shehbaz over their London accounts, the sources said that they were rather investigating over Rs 200 billion transferred through TTs to the Sharif family members. The money changer who facilitated the TTs for the Sharif family is under arrest, they said.