Smaller parties being pressurized to attend joint session: Fazlur Rehman

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that smaller parties are being pressurized to attend the joint sitting of the Parliament.

Speaking to the journalists in Quetta, the PDM chief said that the government is not running but it is being run. “We also know about those are running the government. There is a lot to be said but they do not want to make deteriorate the situation.

He said that the government does not have a majority and the coalition is not ready to support the current government, adding that incompetent rulers are using illegal methods to prolong power.

“The government is preparing a fake parliament for legislation. The joint session of the Parliament was adjourned for fear of defeat. People have been taken to safe houses. We have received reports that the government has a forced majority. The law and rules will be overviewed for approaching the court,” he maintained.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that smaller parties were being pressurized to attend the joint session of the Parliament. “Their hasty steps make the matter dubious. If there is illegal interference in politics then complaint is our right.”

The JUIF-F chief said that it is sad when this prime minister is called ‘elected’, adding that don’t expect anything from the incumbent government and the country is being run by force.

“We are waging ‘jihad’ against the illegitimate ruler. People are committing suicide due to hunger of their children. People are selling their children because of inflation. Inflation bombs are being dropped on the people. The whole nation is facing the worst inflation. The PDM is the voice of the common people.”

Referring to former Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) chief justice Rana Shamim, the PDM head maintained that there should be a judicial inquiry into the affidavit, saying that former premier Nawaz Sharif will himself decide to return Pakistan.

He further said that there is need of alternative before overthrowing the Punjab government. “What will happen if the alternative is worse than before,” he said.