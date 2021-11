Speaker of Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was also present on the occasion.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Hamza Shahbaz visited hospital to inquire after health of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

According to details, Speaker of Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was also present on the occasion.

Opposition Leader of Punjab Assembly Hamza said that Chaudhry Shujaat is a senior politician of the country and a decent person.