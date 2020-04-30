ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday has apologized to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over criticism on the matter of using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in next elections.



According to details, ECP has conducted hearing over show cause notice served to the federal minister.



During the proceedings, Fawad Chaudhry requested the commission to accept his apology and wrap up this issue. I am also lawyer and I don’t abuse anyone, he added.



Subsequently, the ECP has directed the minister to submit written apology.

It is to be mentioned that Fawad Chaudhry had criticized the election commission over raising questions on electronic voting machines that government plans to use in the next general elections.



Azam Swati had also leveled serious allegations against the ECP and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja of taking bribes during elections.



