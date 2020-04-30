Revelations by ex-CJ GB: IHC to hear suo motu notice today

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear suo motu notice over revelations leveled by former chief judge of Gilgit Baltistan Rana Muhammad Shamim regarding Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz today (Tuesday).



The court has summoned all the parties and Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan in personal capacity. IHC CJ Athar Minallah will hear the matter.



Sources told that former CJ of Gilgir Baltistan has been served with contempt of court notice.



Earlier in the day, former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar said that the news reported regarding him is contrary to the facts.



In a statement, the ex-top judge told, “Rana Shamim was asking for extension as Gilgit Baltistan Chief Judge but I didn’t approve.” What can I say on this lie of Rana Shamim, he expressed.



Saqib Nisar said that it’s not wise to record reaction on every fake and baseless allegation.



Later, former chief judge of the apex court of Gilgit Baltistan Rana Muhammad Shamim rejected allegations of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar.



While exclusively talking to Dunya News, former top judge of GB clarified that he neither asked for extension in his term nor does the CJP has the authority to grant it.



Rana Muhammad Shamim further asked Saqib Nisar that under which article of the constitution he could grant extension.