ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - At least three persons were killed when a car hit a road divider due to over-speeding at the Expressway in Islamabad on Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the car overturned after hitting the road divider and does a full does a full somersault and collided with four other vehicles at the Expressway near Faizabad, critically wounding four persons.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad where three of the injured succumbed to their wounds during treatment.

According to hospital sources, the deceased were identified as Fahad Islam, Haris and Shariq and were residents of Jhelum and Rawalpindi.

