SIALKOT (Dunya News) – More than a hundred angry lawyers stormed the office of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sonia Sadaf in Sialkot on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the lawyers barged into the office of the Assistant Commissioner and ransacked the office furniture and other equipment and threw it on the road.

On the other hand, police have registered a case against 121 lawyers for attacking the Assistant Commissioner office.