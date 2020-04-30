Three fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least four people sustained burn injuries when fire broke out at the underground line of an oil refinery in Karachi on late Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, fire erupted at the underground line of an oil refinery in Mehran Town area of Korangi, which spread and engulfed several vehicles parked nearby.

Three fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control. Rescue teams have shifted the injured to hospital.

