Coalition parties are being forced to help govt in legislation: PDM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) on Monday announced that the coalition parties of the government are being forced to help it in formulating the legislation.

According to details, a 3-hour virtual meeting under the chairmanship of Maulana Fazl ur Rehman was held. It is pertinent to mention here that President Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-M) Shahbaz Sharif and former president PML-N Nawaz Sharif also attended the meeting.

During meeting the current scenario of Pakistani political forefront was discussed. The task of gathering all instructions for holding long march was given to the steering committee of PDM.

Moreover, pertaining to the Ex-CJP Rana Shamim’s matter it was decided that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Kamran Murtaza and Atta ullah Tarar will take the responsibility for legal proceedings.

As per notification, on Nov 22 the meeting of PDM’s steering committee will be held. For the formulation of instructions, legal assistance will also be taken. Moreover, on Nov 23 final approvals on the instruction of steering committee will be given.

PDM, while declaring the government’s practices as against constitution of the country stated that the government has also taken copies of tickets from coalition party members. It also mentioned that PDM will not tolerate any interference from government.