PML-N announces to discuss former GB Chief Judge's matter in parliament

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) announced to discuss the matter pertaining to the former Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Chief Judge Rana Shamim in parliament.



While addressing the media in Islamabad on Monday, former prime minister of Pakistan and senior representative of PML-N Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that Rana Shamim has given statement about former chief justice Saqib Nisar without any pressure. President PML-N was exempted out of the politics of the country, he added.

In addition to this, he went on to add that Rana Shamim gave this statement in 2018 before an oath commission of London. If Nawaz Sharif could be sent to jail, why not Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, he said.

Forwarding the plea to higher courts of country, Khaqan Abbasi took notice of the incident and stated that the efficiency of higher courts is being questioned here.

It is pertinent to state here that former minister of foreign affairs Paksitan Khawaja Asif also accompanied him in media talk. Khawaja mentioned that if elections of such mode would be conducted in country similar assemblies will sit in parliament. He stated that we will discuss the matters in parliament.