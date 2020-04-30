ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said those plotting to internally destabilize Pakistan will not be allowed to succeed in their designs.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Monday, he said Pakistan is faced many challenges and the situation in the neighborhood warrants the opposition parties demonstrate patience and pursue a prudent course.

The Interior Minister said he backs Prime Minister Imran Khan s stance of introducing Electronic Voting Machines to end rigging in the elections. He said the Prime Minister is also meeting the allies today and hoped they will also support the government s electoral reforms.

Earlier addressing an event, the Interior Minister said two thousand new recruitments will be made on merit in Islamabad Police. He said Islamabad police will be made a model force.