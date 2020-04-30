Fawad Ch asks Sharifs to provide money trail instead of fabricating stories

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News/APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday has asked Sharif family to give money trail of Avenfield apartments’ purchase instead of fabricating stories.

In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the minister said he had read a strange news item.

Instead of fabricating silly stories and conspiracy theories, the Sharifs should provide money trail for the Avenfield Apartments, which were later given to Maryam Nawaz. he said.

Fawad said that Maryam had claimed that she did not own any property even in Pakistan.