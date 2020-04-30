The federal cabinet will discuss a nine-point agenda during the meeting.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday (November 15) to discuss the country’s economic and political situation as well as to overview Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) anti-government campaign, Dunya News reported.

The cabinet will discuss a nine-point agenda during the meeting.

According to sources, the cabinet will be briefed on latest inflation figures and vacancies in ministries and divisions. The cabinet will also approve appointment of Ministerial Coordination Member in POF & HIT Board

The federal cabinet will approve the appointment of IGFC in Turbat and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The cabinet will also approve the appointment of a member of the Electronic Certification Accreditation Council.

Sources further informed that the cabinet to review Ministry of Energy s recommendations regarding HESCO s chief executive officer. Cabinet will also be briefed on Ehsas Ration Discount Package Grocery Merchant Incentive. The cabinet will also ratify the decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Power.

