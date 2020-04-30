Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

OKARA/VEHARI (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and six other were wounded in two separate road accidents in Okara and Vehari on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the first accident occurred in Okara where a man and his minor daughter were killed while his wife sustained injuries when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a truck.

The accident occurred at the Dipalpur Road where a rashly driven truck hit a motorcycle, killing a man identified as Akram and his three-year-old daughter Mahnoor on the spot and injuring his wife.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Police sources said that the truck driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

The second accident occurred in Vehari near Khadar Bridge at the Ludan Road where five persons were wounded when a car collided with the van. Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

