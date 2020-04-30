Difficult to run with government: PML-Q

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League (Q) has expressed reservations on inflation and unemployment, warning that it is becoming difficult to run with the government.

A meeting of the Parliamentary Party of PML-Q was held in Lahore. PML-Q’s Punjab President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi presided over the meeting while all the members prayed for the recovery of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

During the meeting, the PML-Q’s lawmakers expressed concern over rising unemployment, inflation, dollar, petrol, electricity and gas prices and deteriorating law and order situation.

According to a statement of meeting issued, it is becoming difficult to run with the government due to all these reasons. The PML-Q leaders raised questions during the meeting that how can the public representatives face the public in their constituencies. “If relief is not given, then the situation will get worse,” it added.

The statement also stated that the government was sprinkling salt on the wounds of the common man by making non-issues as issues. “The common man is facing difficulties and the government has failed to remove the lay man’s problems.”

In the meeting of the parliamentary party, the lawmakers’ power of decision was handed over to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, while the meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Tariq Bashir Cheema, Monis Elahi and Senator Kamil Ali Agha.

MNA Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Chaudhry Hussain Elahi, Mrs Farrukh Khan, Provincial Ministers Hafiz Ammar Yasir and Bao Muhammad Rizwan, MPA Sajid Ahmad Khan, Abdullah Yousaf Warraich, Dr Mohammad Afzal, Ehsan-ul-Haque Chaudhry, Shujahaat Nawaz and Khadija Umar were also present during the meeting.